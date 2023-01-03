Around six police cruisers and officers search around Edgewater Motel at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway looking for an aggressive large Mastiff dog that escaped a vehicle during an impaired investigation on Monday, Jan. 2. The dog is still at large as of Tuesday morning. (Shannon Stewart Facebook)

Around six police cruisers and officers search around Edgewater Motel at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway looking for an aggressive large Mastiff dog that escaped a vehicle during an impaired investigation on Monday, Jan. 2. The dog is still at large as of Tuesday morning. (Shannon Stewart Facebook)

RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

Large brown Mastiff dog escaped a vehicle at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway

Penticton RCMP is warning the public about an aggressive dog that got loose and ran away during an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.

During a traffic stop, at around 1 p.m., the accused driver’s large, brown Mastiff dog escaped their vehicle on Skaha Lake Road near Edgewater Motel.

Before running away, police say the dog was aggressive with both an officer and bystander.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the dog.

There was a heavy police presence in the area for much of the afternoon, as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Penticton bylaws now have bigger bite against aggressive dogs

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big White clearing ice so Falcon chair can fly again
Next story
Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP outside the Liquid Zoo police on Aug. 12, 2022. (Contributed)
August: Man dies after altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

Addilyn Emelia Radomske Booth, 23-months-old, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2022. (GoFundMe)
‘Little things just don’t matter’: aunt speaks out after Kelowna toddler’s sudden death

Residents are being warned about a number of cougar sighting reported in Lake Country. (File photo)
Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sightings in Lake Country

Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
Big White clearing ice so Falcon chair can fly again