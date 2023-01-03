RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

Around six police cruisers and officers search around Edgewater Motel at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway looking for an aggressive large Mastiff dog that escaped a vehicle during an impaired investigation on Monday, Jan. 2. The dog is still at large as of Tuesday morning. (Shannon Stewart Facebook)

Penticton RCMP is warning the public about an aggressive dog that got loose and ran away during an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.

During a traffic stop, at around 1 p.m., the accused driver’s large, brown Mastiff dog escaped their vehicle on Skaha Lake Road near Edgewater Motel.

Before running away, police say the dog was aggressive with both an officer and bystander.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the dog.

There was a heavy police presence in the area for much of the afternoon, as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Penticton bylaws now have bigger bite against aggressive dogs

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPentictonRCMP