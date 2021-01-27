RCMP want public’s help to locate Shuswap man wanted on charge of attempted murder

Sicamous man was arrested previously on Jan. 11 for allegedly breaching conditions of release

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of the right arm of Terrance Jones, 40, wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and other charges. The tattoos include one of a face. (Kamloops RCMP photo)

Kamloops RCMP want the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a warrant three weeks after he was arrested in Kamloops.

Terrance Allan Jones, 40, of Sicamous, is wanted for offences including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery where a firearm was used and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

The warrant was issued after he allegedly breached his release conditions. Jones is believed to be in the Kamloops area.

He was arrested on Jan. 11 when RCMP converged on a Victoria Street location after receiving a report that Jones — one of three men wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder in Blind Bay last August — might be in Kamloops.

Officers responded with a police dog and Jones surrendered without incident, according to a police news release at the time.

On Jan. 14, Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Jones first sought release on bail for the charges in December of 2020. His release was granted on Dec. 7, 2020 on posting $10,000 cash and surety bail. He was ordered to abide by a number of strict conditions, McLaughlin said.

After his arrest on Jan. 11, Jones was to appear in court on Jan. 15. It’s not yet known what transpired between Jan. 11 and Jan. 27.

Jones is described as white, five feet 10 inches tall, 161 lbs, brown eyes, dirty blonde or brown hair, with his right arm fully tattooed.

If you see Jones, you’re asked to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

