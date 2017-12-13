An RCMP Volunteer peers into a parked vehicle with items left clearly visible inside. -Image: RCMP

RCMP volunteers step up parking lot patrols for Christmas

Citizen’s On Patrol look to deter criminal opportunists while giving shoppers peace of mind

Volunteers throughout the Kelowna Regional Detachment area will once again be providing a little peace of mind for holidays shoppers this year.

Citizen’s On Patrol (CPP) are doing their part to deter criminal opportunists by patrolling parking lots at local malls and other popular retail areas.

Patrols are underway across the entire Central Okanagan.

On Monday, Dec. 11th, Citizen’s On Patrol (COP) volunteers of the Kelowna RCMP began their seasonal crime prevention patrols of local Kelowna mall and retail store parking lots. While nearly 80 volunteers throughout the Regional District of Central Okanagan, which includes the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country set out on patrol the first weekend of December.

In Kelowna, the general public can expect to see their highly visible Citizen’s On Patrol volunteers actively patrolling parking lots in marked volunteer vehicles, while handing out the City of Kelowna Holiday Edition DON’T BE AN EASY target tip cards.

As Christmas approaches, RCMP Volunteers throughout the Central Okanagan will be increasing the frequency of their parking lot patrols, which take place morning, afternoon and into the evening.

Residents may see volunteers, throughout the Regional District of Central Okanagan, distribute Crime Prevention Notices to vehicles that are observed secure with an anti-theft device in use, unlocked and insecure or with valuables visible inside.

Volunteers may also take the time to leave friendly reminders to vehicle owners should they spot expired validation decals, which is often an indicator that the vehicles insurance has expired.

“Please be sure you take the time to greet and personally thank our dedicated volunteers for their invaluable service to all our communities,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP volunteers step up parking lot patrols for Christmas

