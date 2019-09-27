Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. The bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler, his girlfriend Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and an unidentified man were found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

The investigative findings from the homicides of three people in B.C. are being released today by the RCMP, more than seven weeks after the bodies of two teenage suspects were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba.

Bryer Schmegelsky, who was 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod were the subject of a two-week manhunt that spanned Western Canada.

Before their deaths, the teens were charged with the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, and were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Police have said Schmegelsky and McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds and they were dead for a number of days before their bodies were found on Aug. 7.

Police said two firearms were found with the dead men.

ALSO READ: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

The manhunt began July 23 when police announced Schmegelsky and McLeod were suspects in the deaths.

The young men had initially been considered missing persons when a truck and camper they were driving was found burned a few kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered at a highway pullout on July 15.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found near the Alaska Highway, 470 kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered, on July 19.

The manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky led to Gillam, Man., where Dyck’s Toyota Rav 4 was found burned. Officers converged on the area to begin a search.

Police used drones, dogs and even had help from the Canadian Armed Forces to scour the remote area.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

ALSO READ: Port Alberni murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, dad says

The search was scaled back July 31 and a few days later a damaged rowboat was found in the Nelson River. A search of the river turned up little of interest, police said.

On Aug. 6, police said some items linked to Schmegelsky and McLeod were found on the river’s shore. The bodies were discovered the next day, about a kilometre from where police said they found the items.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

Just Posted

Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

The Central Okanagan Public School Board supporting evidence-based strategies for homelessness

Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Kelowna Special Olympics skater to perform at Rock the Rink tour

Alexandra Magee, a Special Olympics World Champion, joins the tour in Penticton on Oct. 6

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Yonge Street van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

Shortened south Okanagan runway may impact flight schedules

Transport Canada has shortened the Penticton airport runway which may impact some flight schedules

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Students to skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

An adult and 2 kids were inside when fire started

Most Read