RCMP target road laws, not Lake Country campers

Slow Down, Move Over campaign had some assuming police were nabbing those heading to the bush

Despite some assumptions, RCMP aren’t curbing people looking to go camping this long weekend.

As part of the Slow Down, Move Over campaign, Kelowna RCMP were stationed next to Duck Lake Thursday morning (May 21).

But as motorists saw the lights flashing, rumours began to spread that police were pulling over out-of-towners.

One camper unit was spotted near police, but it was already parked there before RCMP arrived.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said out-of-region travellers were not being targeted.

“It’s a slow-down, move-over campaign. We are focused on people who are not slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles.”

Travel restrictions are not in place in the Interior Health region. B.C. health orders restrict travelling outside the health region and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, recommends people stay within their own region and avoid all non-essential travel.

But this long weekend will see many people travelling to the outdoors as all regional B.C. Parks are booked.

“With the Victoria Day long weekend upon us, it is a great time to get outside and enjoy fresh air, physical activity and a chance to explore the trails, attractions and businesses located in our own backyard,” Vernon’s communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“We know this long weekend may look very different than years prior, but this is a chance to take full advantage of the beautiful area we get to call home and all the North Okanagan has to offer as a four-season outdoor playground.”

