RCMP target North Okanagan impaired drivers

Lifted capacity limits may increase the number of Christmas parties this month, but RCMP are still prepared to curb those who’ve had too much cheer.

To mark National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, Saturday, Dec. 4, police will be out in full force to kick off the month-long Counter Attack campaign. December is also National Driving Enforcement Month.

Increased check stops, alcohol screening, sobriety tests and drug recognition experts will be used as Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Highway Patrol Falkland team up to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

“Obviously, with the changes to the Public Health Order, there will be more opportunities to gather during this holiday season,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski, said. “Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol or drug related collisions each year. We want everyone to keep the season festive and fun, and if you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please arrange in advance for a safe ride home.”

Impaired drivers, whether by alcohol or other drugs, are a threat to safety on roadways and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to take the risk and drive under the influence.

If the breath test results are over .05 or you are deemed to be impaired by a qualified assessing officer, you will be prohibited from driving for 72 hours. If you provide a higher roadside breath-test result you may be compelled to submit to further breath-testing or drug impairment testing.

Failing or refusing to submit to a breath-test or drug evaluation carries the same Criminal Code of Canada penalties as impaired driving. If you provide a breath-test that is over .08 or refuse to provide a breath-test you are subject to a 90-day driving prohibition regardless of whether or not you are subsequently charged or convicted of impaired driving.

The RCMP ask that if you suspect an impaired driver to call 9-1-1.

