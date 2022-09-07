(Lauren Collins photo)

RCMP swarm daycare in Glenmore

Police have also closed off Valley Road

RCMP has closed off Valley Road near Dr. Knox Middle School in Glenmore.

According to witnesses, a heavy police presence was spotted in the area at about 4:30 p.m Wednesday.

Parents took to social media to state police swarmed Green Gables Daycare, but that the children were able to all get out safely.

Glenmore Road is not affected by the police incident.

It’s unclear why RCMP shut down the area.

Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

