RCMP surround Kelowna apartment, arrest man

The incident unfolded about 11 p.m. Tuesday

Residents at an apartment on Ellis Street are reporting an RCMP takedown occurred right outside their building, Tuesday night.

A witness says at least five RCMP vehicles surrounded 1760 Ellis Street across from Rosemead Avenue about 11 p.m.

They stated one man was arrested after exiting a nearby building. Residents in the area were told to stay inside during the incident.

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

