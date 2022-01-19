RCMP surround Kelowna apartment, arrest man

Residents at an apartment on Ellis Street are reporting an RCMP takedown occurred right outside their building, Tuesday night.

A witness says at least five RCMP vehicles surrounded 1760 Ellis Street across from Rosemead Avenue about 11 p.m.

They stated one man was arrested after exiting a nearby building. Residents in the area were told to stay inside during the incident.

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

RCMP surround building on Ellis street. (Contributed)

READ MORE: 2 vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP