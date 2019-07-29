RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Manitoba RCMP, along with other police forces from across the country, are in Gillam, Man., on July 26, 2019 where they continue their hunt for wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, in connection to three killings in northern B.C. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

Police are still trying to confirm that the men seen scavenging a landfill near York Landing in Manitoba are two fugitives wanted on murder charges in B.C.

On Monday morning, Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Manitoba RCMP are still looking to confirm the “credible” sighting.

“Officers on the ground have not made contact with individuals,” she said.

“We need to find them identify them and go from there.”

READ MORE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

The manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky is now stretching into its seventh day.

The Port Alberni men are facing second-degree murder charges in the the death of University of B.C. professor Leonard Dyck on July 19, and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese on July 15.

Courchaine said northern Manitoba’s rough terrain has made the search near York Landing challenging. The community remains on lockdown and Courchaine urged residents to lock their doors, cars and report any sightings to RCMP.

“Search area is very similar to Gillam… it’s northern Manitoba. There’s lots of forests, lots of muskeg, waterways,” she said.

“When we get a tip it’s not like you can just drive there in 20 minutes. We need flights, we need to get our members out there.”

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain on the loose seven days after they were declared homicide suspects. (RCMP)

Police have revealed no confirmed sightings of McLeod and Schmegelsky since July 22, when a stolen torched SUV was dumped near Gillam.

Prior to that, the fugitives were captured on security camera in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21. There have been no confirmed sightings, but much speculation, since the two were declared suspects on July 23.

Courchaine said police believe the sightings in York Landing Sunday are credible, but are not confirmed.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were reportedly spotted by Bear Clan Patrol members “scavenging food out of the dump” at about 4:15 p.m. local time.

York Landing is a small community of about 400 on the shores of the Nelson River. It is about 3.5 hours, or 200 kilometres, southwest of Gillam. In the summer, the community is accessible only by road and ferry or by a rail line from Gillam that runs about 25 kilometres south of York Landing.

Arthur Bearby of the York Factory First Nation said police were flooding the northern Manitoba community.

“They’re close by in the vicinity of the community,” Bearby told Black Press Media by phone.

“RCMP have been spotted here with choppers.”

Courchaine said the search would continue Monday with the help of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which was grounded Sunday due to heavy winds.

Police continued searching through the night and Cpl. Julie Courchaine is urging those in York Landing to stay inside, lock their doors + their cars and report any sightings to @rcmpmb. @BlackPressMedia #Canadamanhunt — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 29, 2019

Cpl. Courchaine says @rcmpmb are releasing info as soon as it's confirmed, says police "want to be the source of information" about the #BC fugitives. Says to not treat internet rumour as fact and to report any news to police.@BlackPressMedia #Canadamanhunt — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 29, 2019

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.