Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

RCMP still sniffing for culprit in diaper fire that closed a B.C. Walmart for days

Chemical discharges from smouldering diapers and fire extinguisher needed to be ventilated

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a primary suspect behind a fire set on the diaper shelf in the baby supplies department of a Nanaimo Walmart.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the investigation into the fire, that was intentionally set, is continuing, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

The fire was reported Feb. 22 at about 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart at Woodgrove Centre. It was quickly doused by an employee, but the resulting smoke damage forced the store to be evacuated and closed for several days to allow the building to be properly ventilated.

“While the investigation is moving forward, investigators have not been able to identify a primary suspect and that is frustrating,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6199.

READ ALSO: Smouldering diapers shut down Walmart in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonfireRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun
Next story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

Just Posted

David Lindsay (right) and two of his supporters outside the Kelowna Courthouse on March. 1. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘I will arrest you’: Kelowna protestor charged with assault told not to enter Interior Health

(rew.ca photo)
Regional district switch for North Westside residents still up in the air

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

Nearly all (94%) residents stated they prefer to get around Kelowna by driving their own vehicle, at least some of the time. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna drivers spending more time in traffic: Survey