Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Man was clinging to overturned kayak being swept toward South Thompson River

Search efforts are underway for a kayaker last seen in Chase Creek.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Chase RCMP received several reports of a kayaker in distress in the creek. Police said witnesses reported seeing a man clinging to an overturned kayak being swept toward the South Thompson River.

“An extensive search was conducted throughout the evening by Shuswap Search and Rescue; search efforts will continue in daylight with additional resources,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a May 15 media release.

The missing kayaker was wearing an orange dry suit and light blue PFD. The kayak was yellow and approximately 13-feet long.

Anyone who may have seen a yellow kayak in Chase Creek or the South Thompson River is asked to phone the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

