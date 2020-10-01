RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

The West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna home on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers raided the property located in the 2000-block of Last Road, seizing a variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, as well as several imitation firearms.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and a motorhome from the property in relation to the proceeds of crime.

Five individuals were taken into police custody during the search.

However, only one, a 50-year-old male, is expected to go to court on the matter, police said.

