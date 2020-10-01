Items seized from a West Kelowna residence on Sept. 30. (Contributed)

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

The West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna home on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers raided the property located in the 2000-block of Last Road, seizing a variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, as well as several imitation firearms.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and a motorhome from the property in relation to the proceeds of crime.

Five individuals were taken into police custody during the search.

However, only one, a 50-year-old male, is expected to go to court on the matter, police said.

READ MORE: Community court returns to Kelowna

