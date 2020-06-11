RCMP seize drugs, luxury car from Kelowna home following trafficking investigation

One person was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at the residence and was later released

The Kelowna RCMP seized illicit drugs, money, and property following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on KLO Road in Kelowna.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1000-block of KLO Road in Kelowna on June 3, in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“In May of this year, Target Team officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay. “The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including Fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, included a luxury car, were also seized.”

One person was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence and was later released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

