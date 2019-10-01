RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna

The investigation revealed there was an additional vehicle involved allegedly driving erratically

A collision that caused power outages in half of the Kelowna area on Monday afternoon is being investigated further by RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP’s initial investigation of the scene revealed there was an additional vehicle involved that was allegedly driving erratically.

“The vehicle that caused the crash was a white or silver hatch-back sedan and is not believed to have sustained any damage,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“Police are seeking witnesses to the erratic driving and anyone that may have dashcam footage capturing the moments leading up to the crash.”

The collision initially occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. The power was out for about two hours for the majority of residents before Fortis BC restored it around 5:30 p.m. About 1,600 residents in Rutland had to wait until about 9 p.m. for the power to be restored to their neighbourhood.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact their local police, or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

-With files from Paul Clarke

