Kasey-Anne Balaberda. (RCMP)

RCMP seeking assistance to locate missing West Kelowna resident

Kasey-Anne Balaberda was reported missing on Sept. 15

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing resident.

Kasey-Anne Balaberda is believed to be in West Kelowna but nobody has heard from her in a few days. She was reported missing on Sept. 15.

It is reportedly out of character for Balaberda to be out of contact for this long and both family and RCMP are concerned for her well-being.

Balaberda is described as:

  • A Caucasian female;
  • 46 years of age;
  • Slender build;
  • 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall;
  • 132 lbs (60 kg);
  • Brown hair, and
  • Green eyes

Anybody with information on Balaberda’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

