RCMP traffic services request help from the public in their investigation into a fatal motorcycle collision in Kamloops. (File Photo)

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

The RCMP traffic services division is seeking help from the public in piecing together what happened in a fatal accident on Aug. 9.

RCMP say that one or more vehicles struck a fallen motorcyclist, possibly without the drivers realizing what was happening.

The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Lafarge exit near the east edge of Kamloops at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling westbound on the highway when it hit a deer causing the lone rider to fall off. The rider was then struck by one or more vehicles.

Read More: Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

Read More: Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected

Anyone who was in the area of the Lafarge exit, including the drivers of commercial vehicles, are asked to contact RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-828-3111.

Read More: Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Read More: Hero of Okanagan hotel fire remembered 110 years later

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

Just Posted

Rock the Lake Saturday recap

Who’s ready for today?

Man jumping through traffic causes multi-vehicle collision

The man wasn’t hit, but caused four cars to collide

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday

VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

Young calf saunters down rural North Okanagan road

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

Hero of Okanagan hotel fire remembered 110 years later

Monument to Archie Hickling’s bravery and memory on Aug. 10, 1909 erected in Vernon Park

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Most Read