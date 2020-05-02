RCMP seek witnesses of fatal highway crash in Peachland

Police got the call about the fatal crash at 9:45 p.m. on May 1.

RCMP are asking for witnesses to a fatal May 1 collision on Highway 97 in Peachland. (Black Press Media files)

The RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal highway collision in Peachland Friday.

On May 1 at approximately 9:45 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP and the Central Okanagan Traffic services unit were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 97.

Police say the incident is still under investigation but it appears the crash was the result of a southbound Buick sedan crossing the centre line and colliding head-on with a northbound Mazda on Drought Hill. After the two vehicles collided they smashed into other nearby vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Buick was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with minor injuries.

The traffic services unit has taken over the investigation into the collision and is requesting any witnesses or those with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them at 250-491-5354. The file number for the investigation into the collision is 2020-1975.



