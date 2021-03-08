(File photo)

RCMP seek witnesses after 2 different reports of man chasing children in Kelowna

Both incidents occured around Dougall Road in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP is asking for witnesses to come forward related to the investigation of two incidents involving children.

On March 4, at about 3:30 p.m., police said a 10-year-old girl was walking home alone from school along Dougall Road South when she noticed a man following her.

The girl started to run and the man began chasing her until she saw a 16-year-old girl and asked her for help.

“The teenager also noticed the man, who had stopped chasing the child but was still loitering in the area,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“She had the presence of mind to take the girl home with her and kept her safe until her parent could come to pick her up.”

The girls described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 30s with a very pale complexion and dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing camo pants, a dark jacket, and a backpack. He was last seen on Dougall Road North.

Then on March 8, at around 8:30 a.m., police said a 10-year-old boy was walking to school along Dell Road when a man started running after him.

Police stated the boy ran to the walkway stairs between Dell Road and Dougall Road South, losing the man. The boy then ran to school and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 30 to 40 years old, medium height with brown hair and a beard or a goatee. He was wearing grey jeans, a red T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and white shoes at the time of the incident.

“We are extremely concerned with the nature of both of these incidents, and our school resource officers and general investigation support team are working diligently on these investigations,” Noseworthy said.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or who may have dashcam or surveillance video to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Accused Kelowna killer ‘blacked out’ on cocaine, kicked cop shop window looking for help

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP

