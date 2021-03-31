RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)

The RCMP is hoping to reunite a stack of vintage coins with its rightful owner after seizing them in a Shuswap traffic stop.

On Feb. 9, an RCMP officer pulled over a black Pontiac G5 on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen. License plates that had been reported stolen from the Vernon area were attached to the vehicle.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman and her passenger, a 48-year-old man both from Enderby, were taken into police custody without incident. The woman’s driver’s license had been suspended.

A search of the vehicle yielded additional stolen license plates as well as stolen cheques and a stolen i.d. card and birth certificate. A small quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Read More: Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Read More: Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

The woman behind the wheel of the car is facing several charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date. Her passenger was released without charge.

Police also seized nearly two-dozen vintage coins which investigators believe are also stolen.

“After exhausting all efforts to track down the rightful owner of what seems to be a vintage coin collection, police are now turning to the media and the public to track down the collector,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

The rightful owner of the coins seized by the police is asked to call the lead investigator Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud at 250-828-3111. According to the RCMP, they will have to prove proof of ownership to support their claim.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP