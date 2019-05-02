RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a fraud suspect.

A wallet was reported stolen to the RCMP on April 26 from a business on Highway 97.

“Our complaint was able to determine that following the theft, as many as three fraudulent transactions were made using the tap feature of both credit and debit cards which were contained inside the wallet,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey Kelowna RCMP spokesman.

“Investigators have obtained images of a woman they believe may have been involved in at least one of those transactions.”

Any information can be directed to Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Just Posted

