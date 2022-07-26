RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon man

Family and police concerned for 22-year-old Zachary Burton

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Burton moves up

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon