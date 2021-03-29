RCMP searching for two teens last seen in Penticton

Luc Lappiere, 14, and Kaitlyn Labrecque, 15, of Alberta, were last seen March 28

Alberta RCMP are searching for Luc Lappiere (left) and Kaitlyn Labrecque (right) who were last seen in Penticton. (Alberta RCMP photo)

Police are searching for two missing teens from Alberta who may be in Penticton.

Luc Lapierre, 14, and Kaitlyn Labrecque, 15, were last seen Sunday (March 28) in Penticton. Police believe the pair may be travelling to Spruce Grove, Alberta and could still be in Penticton or Edgewood, B.C.

Lapierre is described as 5’8”, 110 pounds with black hair. Labrecque is 5’2”,100 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parkland, AB RCMP detachment at 1-825-220-7267, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

READ MORE: Man who reportedly approached children in Kelowna neighbourhood identified



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person