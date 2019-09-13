RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

The West Kelowna RCMP are hoping to gather some help from the Okanagan in the search for a missing man.

Dalton Evans, 24, was reported missing Thursday but his family said that they have not heard from him in a few weeks and believe him to be in the West Kelowna areas.

Foul play is not suspected at this time by RCMP as they hope to quickly track down Evans.

Evans is Caucasian, slender build, five-foot-six, 161 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Any information on Evans can be directed to West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or to Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta ending separate offices for climate change, environmental monitoring
Next story
Dental hygienist loses licence as ‘sexual abuser’ for treating his wife

Just Posted

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

Update: Gunshots heard near West Kelowna campgound, RCMP investigating

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 a.m. Thursday night

Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated all the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

CHBA-CO said the tax has led to a 22 per cent cut in residential construction work in Kelowna

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Most Read