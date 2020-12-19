RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Kristy White was last seen Dec. 18. Police are very concerned for her well-being.

Vernon RCMP are searching for a missing Vernon woman.

Fourty-one-year-old Kristy Lea White was last seen on Dec. 18, at approx. 3:00 p.m. Police say they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however White remains missing.

“Police are very concerned for Kristy’s health and well-being,” stated RCMP in a release Dec. 19.

They are requesting the public’s help finding her.

Kristy White is described as:

Caucasian female

41 years old

5 foot 4 inches tall

176 pounds

Brown hair with green streaks

Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

