RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna man.

Jeffrey Hendren, 35, was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 26 after not hearing from him for a number of days. He was last seen on Sept. 20 in downtown Kelowna and family are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for Jeffrey Hendren but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

Hendren is described as:

Caucasian male

35 years old

5 ft 11 in tall

161 lbs

blonde hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on Hendren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

