RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

  • Dec. 6, 2019 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman reported missing.

Hayley Haines was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 3, downtown in the area of Columbia Street and Third Avenue, near Royal Inland Hospital.

Haines is First Nations, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a grey hooded jacket, a black and grey striped sweater, black yoga pants and grey boots.

Anybody with information on Haines’ whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Overdose deaths cut in half in Vernon

READ MORE: Gingerbread land spreads smiles for Vernon seniors

Previous story
Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White
Next story
Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Most Read