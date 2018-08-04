RCMP search for suspect of Kelowna food truck robbery

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes.

Kelowna RCMP are hoping you may be able to recognize the description of a male wanted for an armed robbery occurring at approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 31.

A food truck employee called RCMP to report a man had approached the truck parked at Gyro Beach on Lakeshore Road and lunged toward the trailer’s open door demanding money and threatening to harm the employee with a long hunting knife. The employee kicked the man out of the entrance and locked the door, according to crime stoppers.

The man then approached the open service window, grabbed the Styrofoam cup holding tips and the employee’s pink and green longboard (with green wheels) and fled through the gravel parking lot to Watt Road and then in a northern direction. The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, approximately 6-feet tall and 200 pounds with short hair, a scruffy beard, missing two front upper teeth and had a dark tattoo on his left shoulder. The man was wearing black cut-off shorts, dirty white running shoes and no shirt. The employee was not harmed, crime stoppers said.

Police have yet to solve a theft and stabbing that occurred at the Kelowna International Airport July 21.

Kelowna RCMP was called to a theft and stabbing that occurred in the long-term parking lot of the airport shortly after 9:30 p.m. A man retrieving his vehicle from the lot found a stranger in his van removing items from the back seat, said crime stoppers.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in the van’s owner being cut on the arm with a knife. The suspect ran from the area on foot toward Highway 97. He is described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 with dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket, a plaid shirt and a dark baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers is also looking to solve crimes in West Kelowna.

A commercial break and enter was reported to West Kelowna RCMP July 27. At approximately 2 a.m. a male approached the front door of Anytime Fitness located on Dobbin Road on a bicycle.

He proceeded to quickly pick the lock and enter the business. The man checked out the gym before taking a new gym bag from a display and selectively filling it with the patrons’ running shoes. The suspect is described as a First Nations male wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts, baseball cap and has long dark hair in a braid or ponytail, the release said.

Thieves were also out and about in West Kelowna during the early hours of July 31. A commercial truck was taken from a lot on the 2300 block of Dominion Road between 2 and 4:45 a.m. Both sets of keys are accounted for. The truck is a blue 2008 Ford F550 flatbed with VIN 1FDAF56R8ED37207 and BC plate number KK0537 and has a Valley Curbing logo on the sides, according to crime stoppers.

