RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

Police are trying to confirm Casey Donovan’s well being

Casey Donovan

The public’s help is sought in locating a missing woman believed to be in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have information that Casey Donovan is in the area and are continuing attempts to confirm her well being.

The 35-year-old woman is five-foot-six-inches tall, weights approximately 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Donovan contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

