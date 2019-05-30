RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Sicamous forest fire

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of emergency flares being fired in the vicinity of the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail shortly before a wildfire was sighted nearby.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 29, the RCMP received a call about the flares being fired and, upon reaching the scene, investigating officers noted a plume of smoke rising from a densely-forested and steep slope on the far side of Sicamous Creek.
The fire was burning approximately 200 metres from the nearby Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.
Fire crews from the BC Wildfire Service, as well as the Sicamous and Malakwa Fire Departments, responded and brought the fire under control.
The area was searched, but the person who fired the flares was not located.
“Lighting flares for a non-emergency purpose is an offence under the Provincial Wildfire Act. A fine of $575 for dropping, releasing a burning substance could be issued to the person responsible,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter