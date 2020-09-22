Banff National Park. (The Canadian Press)

RCMP say body located of man who fell in river during stop for photos in Banff

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa

The body of a man who fell into a river two months ago, while stopping for photos in Banff National Park, has been located.

RCMP say the 23-year-old from Calgary, was found by conservation officers Saturday on a small island west of Abraham Lake, a large man-made reservoir along the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta’s Clearwater County.

They say he fell into the river along Glacier Lake trail in the national park on July 25.

A Parks Canada official has said the man was hiking along the trail with two other people, and stopped for photos when he fell in and was swept away.

The other hikers ran along the river but lost track of the man.

Mounties and Parks Canada staff searched the area with helicopters, boats and canine teams for several days before scaling back the search.

The Canadian Press

