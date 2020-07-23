RCMP rush to scene of motorhome blaze in Joe Rich

Firefighters are on scene on Three Forks Road off Highway 33

At least five RCMP vehicles are driving up Highway 33 following a report of a motorhome on fire in the Joe Rich area.

Fire crews were called to Three Forks Road just after 1:30 p.m. and told to block the road and wait for police.

A medical evacuation helicopter was also called in from Kamloops, to the area.

BC Ambulance is headed to the scene as well.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and how many if any are injured following the blaze.

More to come.

