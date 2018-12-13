RCMP in front of the Honda dealership on Duncan Avenue in Penticton. Employees were evacuated from the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealership after a province-wide bomb threat. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

RCMP responding to bomb threats at South Okanagan car dealerships

First responders at the scene of after bomb threats issued

Several car dealerships in Penticton have been evacuated due to bomb threats.

According to a news release from Const. James Grandy, multiple bomb threats have been received by the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships. Police said neighbouring businesses have also been evacuated.

“This morning we received reports of Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai dealerships of a bomb threat that was received via email,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. “We received reports from Vernon and also from Kamloops and it has progressed on province-wide that there was threats made. At this time we are still treating it very serious.”

Dealerships in Vernon, Kelowna, Victoria and others were called by Black Press reporters but said they have not been alerted to any threats.

A RV dealership on the island has received a similar threat.

Police said they are bringing in dog services and it could be hours before the businesses are re-opened.

Duncan Avenue West between the two dealerships has been shut down to traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

