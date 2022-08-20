A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna Saturday, Aug. 20. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna Saturday, Aug. 20. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)

RCMP respond to 2-vehicle collision on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Vehicles were travelling westbound, limiting traffic to just one lane

Kelowna RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 33 just before Hollywood Road on Saturday, Aug. 20, at around 12:30 p.m.

The incident has limited traffic to just one lane beside the Willow Park Shopping Centre, as of 12:35 p.m.

The Kelowna Capital News has a reporter on scene, with three police officers and a tow truck currently attending to the incident.

Drivers can expect minor delays as a result of the collision.

Debris and fluid, as well as glass from a broken back windshield from one of the involved vehicles is on the road.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking Newscar accidentKelownaNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. students struggle to find housing ahead of fall semester
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire east of Armstrong now 3 hectares; Kal Park fire being held

Just Posted

A two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)
Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 in north Kelowna

Emergency response service resources for fire, police and paramedics have to deal with increasing Kelowna motor vehicle crashes.
Staffing shortages force emergency services closure at Merritt hospital

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Classics and hot rod on display at Kelowna’s first annual Show n’ Shine

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cruising Downhill: Longboarding competition takes on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain