A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

RCMP respond in force after Naramata shooting

A 36-year-old man known to police was taken to hospital

A heavy police presence was due to a shooting outside a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious after the shooting and called for help.

“Our officers were on scene within minutes and able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting. We want to assure the community there’s no evidence of ongoing risk, and to continue to report any suspicious person or vehicle to our detachment,” said Const. James Grandy in a release.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy.

Officers responded to the call at around 7:30 a.m., deploying resources from the local and neighbouring departments, including air services and police dogs to the community.

READ MORE: Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

Roadblocks were also established and citizens asked to report any suspicious activity.

The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

READ ALSO: Mounties look for suspect in early morning robbery of the Oliver 7-11

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPShooting

Previous story
Friends of victims urge construction pause at deadly Kelowna crane collapse site
Next story
B.C. to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to everyone aged 12 and up

Just Posted

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friends of victims urge construction pause at deadly Kelowna crane collapse site

Children in Costa Rica show off their Operation Christmas Child shoebox before opening it. (Operation Christmas Child)
Vernon fills shoeboxes with Christmas cheer

Kylie Carlson. (Contributed)
West Kelowna Mounties looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help save Vernon's historic Towne Cinema, which opened at its current 30th Avenue location as a dance hall in 1929 and was converted to a movie theatre in 1938. (GoFundMe photo)
UPDATE: Vernon supports theatre’s move to serve liquor at the movies