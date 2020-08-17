RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

The RCMP is asking Central Okanagan residents to stay away from two active search sites in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

According to an RCMP release, a number of people are either attempting to assist in ongoing search efforts or conduct their own independent searches.

“RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) appreciate our community’s desire to assist persons in distress, but these high risk and coordinated searches are fully resourced and do not require additional resources,” stated the RCMP.

Search officials are requesting that drones not be brought into these areas, as they can pose a danger to aircraft conducting searches from above.

“Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Two searches remain active in the area: One for a missing hiker off the Kettle Valley Rail Trail and one for the body of a swimmer presumed drowned near Tug Boat Beach.

