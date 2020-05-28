RCMP request public’s help in locating missing Salmon Arm man

Ken Derkach is a familiar face to many, one of the city’s residents who is without a home

Ken Derkach, one of the people living in Salmon Arm who is without a home, has been reported missing by Salmon Arm RCMP. This photo was taken in 2017 before people were banned from panhandling downtown. (Observer file photo)

A Salmon Arm man has been reported missing by the RCMP, who are requesting the public’s help to locate him.

Ken Derkach is a familiar face in Salmon Arm, one of several people who are without homes in the community.

He has lived in Salmon Arm for several years, recently spending many of his days sitting with his friend Frank Johnson near the entrance to Centenoka Park Mall. He was last seen on May 26.

RCMP describe him as a white male, 56 years, five foot seven inches tall, with a slim build. He is balding with grey hair, a grey beard and hazel eyes.

The Salmon Arm RCMP say they are concerned for Derkach’s health and well-being and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 250-832-6044 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



