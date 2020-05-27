(File photo: Black Press Media)

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Another violent assault of a woman was reported in the Chase/North Shuswap area.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that on May 2, police responded to a domestic assault on the side of Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.

“The female victim was bleeding from her face, and the male suspect had departed on foot into the woods. Police learned that the suspect had punched the victim over 20 times, broke the rear view mirror in her vehicle, held broken glass to her neck, threatened to kill her numerous times, attempted to push her out of the moving vehicle, stole her wallet, would not allow her to leave, choked her and drove her vehicle in an extremely dangerous manner,” Kennedy reported in a news release.

The male suspect was identified but not located. Police say they have requested a warrant for him.

Read more: Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in Shuswap

Read more: Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

On April 12, a similar situation was reported where passersby intervened in a possible domestic assault at the intersection of Highway 1 and Silvery Beach Road near Chase.

Police said that assault was so obvious that passersby began stopping to assist the woman.


Most Read