RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park

No one was hurt in this incident

RCMP say a pipe bomb that went off in a garbage bin in Banff National Park appears to have been an act of vandalism and wasn’t intended to hurt anyone.

Mounties say Parks Canada employees found the device on Tuesday in a damaged receptacle near Carrot Creek.

Police recovered the device and are investigating.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

RCMP officers and Parks Canada staff checked numerous garbage bins within the park and did not find any other pipe bombs.

An RCMP statement noted the device could have caused significant injury if it had gone off while it was being planted or when parks employees were emptying the bin.

Anyone finding a suspicious device is being asked to contact the RCMP immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avalanche stops trains between Sacramento, Reno
Next story
UK wildfires rip through “Winnie the Pooh” forest

Just Posted

Weather played role in fatal plane crash near Revelstoke

Visibility was a factor in a crash that killed an Alberta couple headed from Penticton to Edmonton

Up to 10 cm of snow expected in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

Heritage Theatre presents the Lion King musical

The junior musical will run March 12 to 15

Kelowna RCMP urge parents to keep kids safe online

After reports of disturbing content being posted on Youtube RCMP are warning parents

Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Special-needs student faces barriers to post secondary education

Okanagan College campus not funded to provide courses for people who need one-on-one assistance

Students united in stance against bullying

School presentation dives into effects of bullying and how to put a stop to it

Loss of record contract strengthen’s musician as artist

Shuswap singer-songwriter Dan Bremnes to release new CD

Ambulance called for crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

According to a witness on scene, traffic is now flowing normally

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

Most Read