RCMP raid Rutland home

The officers confirmed they are on scene for an on-going drug investigation

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres.

Several RCMP cruisers along with a City of Kelowna bylaw vehicle are currently descending on a home in Rutland.

According to a neighbour the police arrived at the residence on Sylvania Crescent just before 10 a.m., Thursday.

Officers could be seen removing several bags from the home.

At least four people were arrested in what an officer on scene called an ongoing drug investigation.

Those in the area say the home is frequented by many individuals at all times of the day, and there are often strange objects in the driveway.

More to come.

