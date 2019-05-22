Photo of teen involved in Grouse Mountain incident on March 20, 2019. (North Vancouver RCMP handout)

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying an adult male skier involved in an incident on Grouse Mountain in March, as investigators work to determine whether a teen’s injuries from a ski pole were intentional.

READ MORE: Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

Mounties released more information into the mysterious incident in an update Wednesday, including details on how a 13-year-old boy ended up at BC Children’s Hospital on the evening of March 30.

Police said that the boy was with a friend along the bottom third of a run called The Cut, near the Screaming Eagle Chairlift, just before 7 p.m.

As the youth swerved to avoid another skier on the run, a man struck the youth with his ski pole and hit his temporal bone, puncturing his skull roughly three-centimetres deep.

“The youth did not fall down and he was unaware of his injury until the bottom of the run, where an unidentified woman noticed and offered help,” police said.

The boy was picked up by his parents and received stitches for the small laceration. However, his symptoms continued to worsen and he was later taken to BC Children’s Hospital.

Police are now looking to determine if the unknown man’s actions were intentional or accidental.

“We have exhausted all available investigational avenues, and in order to move forward with the investigation, we need more information from witnesses,” police said.

“We want to speak with the kind woman who helped the young man. We want to speak with anyone who saw what happened.”

The man involved was described only as wearing a yellow ski jacket. Police have also released a photo of the teen, who was wearing tan-coloured ski pants, a white Adidas hoodie with a black logo on the front, and green and black ski boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech
Next story
Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Just Posted

Registration is open for the Okanagan’s largest outdoor cycling class

The 13th annual YMCA of Okanagan Cycle for Strong Kids event will take place on May 26

VegFest drops Okanagan Ice Pops as sponsor

Controversy stirs over a bacon-chocolate flavoured popsicle

Semi-annual Trunk Sale returns Saturday

Regional District Waste Reduction Office hosts semi-annual Trunk Sale

Kelowna company wins contract for LNG Canada project in Kitimat

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce commends council on tough decision

Kelowna city councillors decided to leave short-term rental bylaw as is, for now

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Black bear spotted near Salmon Arm elementary school

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Most Read