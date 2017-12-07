RCMP on the hunt after teen grabbed in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are asking for your help locating a suspicious man

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man that reportedly grabbed a teen on 9th Avenue.

On Dec. 6 at about 2:30 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking northbound on 9th Avenue between South Kamloops Secondary School and Lloyd George Elementary School when a man grabbed her by the arm.

“The girl pulled her arm away and ran down to Columbia Avenue where she was meeting her father,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelki.

“Patrols were made by both the girl’s father and police officers but the male was not located.”

The man is described as being a Caucasian man in his 50s with no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black toque, black hoodie and baggy brown pants.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the male, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

