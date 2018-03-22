RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A Prince Rupert RCMP officer involved in hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle is facing charges.
The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today, March 22, that Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is being charged with driving without due care and attention.
The crash happened approximately 10 p.m. Saturday on March 25, 2017, when Cpl. Easingwood struck Ronald Sanford who was in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West near Ninth Street. The officer was on duty at the time.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC reviewed the case and released its report on Jan. 26 recommending the B.C. Prosecution Service consider charges for the police officer.
The charges were sworn in on March 22, 2018 at the Prince Rupert Provincial Court, and the first court appearance is scheduled for April 25, 2018.
“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” the press release states.
“As this matter is now before the courts, the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time.”
