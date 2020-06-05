(Black Press Media file)

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Bear Creek shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

The Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIO) has found an RCMP officer was justified in the shooting of a man at Bear Creek Provincial Park in September of 2019.

The incident occurred on Sept. 13, 2019, after officers received reports of a man attempting to jump in front of a vehicle near Westside Road while waving a stick shortly after 1 a.m.

The responding officer later located the man thought to be linked to the complaint, walking in the middle of the road while carrying gardening shears in the provincial park.

The officer pulled up in a marked police car and was armed with a baton, OC spray and a pistol, but did not have a tazer. The Mountie then ordered the suspect to put down what he was carrying and identify himself, but the suspect ran off instead.

According to the IIO, the suspect told police he “didn’t want to become a victim of police brutality”, so “took off running”.

The officer then informed the suspect he was under arrest for obstruction.

In response, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him with it, occasionally making stabbing movements towards the officer.

“The only way you are going to arrest me is if you kill me,” said the suspect.

The officer claimed he was trying to get the man under control but was concerned for the safety of the people in the campground.

According to the IIO report, the suspect raised a “spear” and took a step consistent with being about to throw it.

The officer moved in to make an arrest but altercation occurred and the suspect was shot in the buttox by the officer. The man then fled, jumping into the Okanagan Lake where he wound up on a log boom.

From there he tried to evade police for nine hours.

Police officers both on the shore and on the water negotiated with the man and he was taken into police custody at 7:21 a.m.

The man received immediate medical assistance and his injuries were non-life-threatening.

IIO BC is mandated to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

READ MORE: West Kelowna emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker

READ MORE: Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First day back; attending elementary school amid COVID-19
Next story
Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Just Posted

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Bear Creek shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

West Kelowna emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker

The woman fell from her bike on a Smith Creek trail

Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Almost 600 people are rallying in Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School launches part-time on-campus learning

The school has taken appropriate precautions for a safe return for staff and students

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

‘I just felt I had to do something’: Vernon Black Lives Matter protest organizer

Young woman organizes peaceful protest to take place next week at Vernon courthouse

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

First day back; attending elementary school amid COVID-19

“… Social connections are certainly important for kids,” said Penticton principal Dave Ritchie.

Okanagan’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip appeals for living-donor kidney transplant

Okanagan Nation Alliance Grand Chief has chronic kidney disease

New video evidence in Surrey man’s West Kelowna murder trial shown in court

The defence closed its case following the playing of the video in court, marking the end of the evidentiary phase of the trial

Most Read