RCMP not responsible for death of helmetless motorcycle rider in Okanagan

The RCMP has been absolved of any wrongdoing in connection with the death of a helmetless motorcycle rider on Aug. 30 near Enderby.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has finished its investigation into the incident.

At approximately 11 a.m., several reports were made to the RCMP about a motorcyclist who was riding erratically, without a helmet and without license plates on Highway 97A northbound. Officers first observed the motorcycle in Lake Country, where they attempted a traffic stop. The motorcyclist did not stop, ran a red light, and continued north on Highway 97A. The motorcyclist was also seen by police in Vernon who did not attempt a traffic stop.

A short while later, the male rider fell off his motorcycle in the driveway of a civilian home in Enderby, and the residents attempted to prevent the man from riding any further. A 911 call was made, but the man departed on his motorcycle as police arrived. The motorcyclist again did not stop and sped away northbound on Highway 97A. The officer did not pursue.

About nine kilometres further north on Highway 97A near Grindrod, the motorcycle crossed the centre line while trying to negotiate a turn and collided head-on with another vehicle that was heading south. The rider was transported to hospital where he died in the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

“The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including dashcam footage from the vehicle the motorcycle collided with, CCTV from a nearby business, and statements from seven civilian witnesses – and determined that police actions were not responsible for the death of the man,” said the IIO in a release.

“The evidence corroborates that officers followed RCMP policy and did not pursue the motorcycle, arriving at the collision scene minutes after it had occurred. The investigation has therefore been concluded.”

