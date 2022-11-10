Man allegedly caught committing indecent acts (Kelowna RCMP)

RCMP asking for help identifying a man caught committing indecent acts in Kelowna

The man was allegedly caught on a security camera between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for help in identifying a man who was allegedly committing “indecent acts.”

The man was captured on a private security system in the 1900-block of Lindahl Street between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. He appears to be wearing a blue housecoat, a green toque, and blue shoes/slippers.

“The Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit continue to investigate and have been collecting evidence in the neighbourhood. If you recognize the male or the unique clothing depicted in the image, we are asking that you make contact with our investigators,” said Cpl Tim Russell Vulnerable Person Unit.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-68916 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Gospel Mission calls for donations as Kelowna’s unsheltered need warm clothes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gospel Mission calls for donations as Kelowna’s unsheltered need warm clothes
Next story
EXCLUSIVE: Death of 23-year-old woman found in Fraser River classified as ‘undetermined’: coroner

Just Posted

Man allegedly caught committing indecent acts (Kelowna RCMP)
RCMP asking for help identifying a man caught committing indecent acts in Kelowna

Tent in the snow along Rail Trail, Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Gospel Mission calls for donations as Kelowna’s unsheltered need warm clothes

(Josh Berson photo)
Kelowna to have only 7 ambulances after BC Emergency Health Services cuts

(Black Press file photo)
Man allegedly robs Kelowna store at gunpoint demanding cash, 4 packs of cigarettes