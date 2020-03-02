RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

A man remains in custody after allegedly robbing a business at the Kelowna International Airport on Feb. 26.

According to the RCMP, the suspect entered a business at the Kelowna International Airport at about 7 p.m. and demanded money from the till. When the money was not produced, the man allegedly threatened the staff, grabbed merchandise and fled the area on foot.

Police then responded to the call, located the suspect and made an arrest.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery.”

The suspect, a 40-year-old Kamloops man faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

READ MORE: Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

READ MORE: RCMP investigate suspicious package in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool
Next story
Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of responsents in survey voiced their support for new school

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Most Read