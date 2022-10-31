RCMP are not releasing any information on the bodies found in Summerland in August. (File photo)

RCMP Major Crimes won’t release any information on bodies found in Summerland

The suspects in the Summerland killings died in a crash the next day

RCMP Major Crimes has decided not to release any information about the bodies found in a burned car in Summerland Aug. 6.

“The South East District Major Crime Unit continues to manage this investigation and follow-up on investigative avenues. At this time there is nothing new to report publicly, however it remains active and ongoing,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

The deceased genders, ages or where they are from are not being released.

It also isn’t known if these burned bodies are connected to those of Penticton residents Douglas Barker and Alanna Brown whose burned bodies were found by Summerland firefighters near the Penticton shooting range a month later on Sept. 15.

The RCMP decided to reveal their identities in the hopes of furthering their investigation into the killings of Barker and Brown. Both were last seen on Sept. 14, the day before their bodies were discovered.

READ MORE: Penticton man and woman ID’d as victims found near shooting range

The Summerland bodies found in August are unusual in that the suspects in the killing died in a crash the next day.

Two people who died in a crash on Maclure Road in Abbotsford on Sunday (Aug. 7) are connected to the human remains of two others that were found inside a burned vehicle in Summerland the day prior.

Summerland firefighters discovered the burned bodies in a vehicle on Garnet Valley Road on the morning of Saturday (Aug. 6). Investigators confirmed that the two individuals inside the vehicle died of foul play and that the stolen vehicle found in Abbotsford is connected to the homicides.

On Sunday, Abbotsford police officers located the stolen vehicle, described as a 1991 White Acura Integra, which had been flagged internally as being connected to the incident in Summerland.

The vehicle fled and crashed, killing the male driver and female passenger.

Police have also chosen not to release their names.

READ MORE: 2 dead in Abbotsford crash connected to Summerland bodies in burned car: RCMP

