RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo)

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo)

RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Police say man taken into custody was well known to deceased

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman whose body was located at a North Shuswap residence.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, officers with the Chase detachment were dispatched to a residence in the 8600 block of Holding Road near Adams Lake. Inside the home they found a woman’s dead body.

A man was taken into custody without incident, said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, Unit Commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the police investigation with support from Chase RCMP.

Aschenbrenner noted the death is being considered suspicious at this time.

Read more: Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Read more: Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

According to police, the man taken into custody was well known to the deceased, and the RCMP do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

The BC Coroners Service has launched its own investigation into the woman’s death.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Verdict delayed for former Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes against minors
Next story
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Just Posted

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Splatsin has received nearly $3 million to construct 10 new homes on Lassertie Drive. (Splatsin photo)
New homes coming to Splatsin land

Band receives nearly $3 million to build 10 new homes so members can return to or stay in community

Grizzly Bear in Central Okanagan. (Contributed)
WildSafeBC expands service into Kelowna, Lake Country

WildSafeBC currently only offers its programs on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Verdict delayed for former Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes against minors

Anoop Singh Klair was charged with several sex crimes in the fall of 2018

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents New Beginnings May 1, the final performance of the season. (Judy Burns photo)
Okanagan Symphony stages season finale

New Beginnings closes unusual 2021 season with music to evoke spring’s promise of hope

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo)
RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Police say man taken into custody was well known to deceased

The Osoyoos Osprey cam is live for 2021 and already the osprey have moved back in. (Osoyoos Osprey Cam)
Osprey cam is back live in Osoyoos

The hawks have already returned to the nest

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Most Read