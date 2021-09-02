RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

RCMP looking for suspect in West Kelowna sexual assault

Woman reported man pulled her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her on Aug. 29

West Kelowna Mounties are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a West Kelowna woman last month.

On Aug. 29, a woman called the police to report a man had pulled her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her while she was walking down Bartley Road toward Highway 97 between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. The man, who the woman didn’t know, fled the area after the offence.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a blue shirt, a hat and a facemask.

“Investigators are hoping that someone in the area that morning may have witnessed a part of this incident, or have seen the victim or suspect in the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who might have surveillance video or dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anybody with information on the crime is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

