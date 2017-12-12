A Samsung tablet with wireless keyboard, along with a cordless Dewalt circular saw, a cordless Dewalt drill and a pair of Dewalt batteries with the initials “A?” (the second letter has been removed from the photo) written on them in black pen are displayed inside the Kelowna RCMP Detachment. Image credit: Kelowna RMCP

RCMP look to reunite owner with stolen tools

Kelowna police seek to identify the owner of tablet and tools seized by RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are looking to return a set of Dewalt tools and a Samsung tablet to the rightful owner after they were seized by police as suspected stolen property.

Back in November, police seized various Dewalt tools in a tool bag, along with a Samsung tablet, from a suspicious individual observed prowling and checking parked cars in Rutland.

“The tools were clearly marked with someone’s initials, not believed to be those of the person in possession of the items,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The Samsung tablet with a wireless keyboard, which investigators have reason to believe may be associated to the Dewalt tools, was found to be password protected and the individual was unable to unlock the device.”

To date, officers have been unable to identify the rightful owners of the property using the serial numbers associated to the items.

If you can prove that you are the rightful owner of this property you are asked to contact Const. Corey Rempel of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

